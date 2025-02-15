Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

