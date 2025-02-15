Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of COMPASS Pathways worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $312.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.28.

CMPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

