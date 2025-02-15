Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Makes New $553,000 Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,265.80. This trade represents a 99.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $2,133,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at $185,894.61. The trade was a 91.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,784 shares of company stock valued at $98,656,372. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $131.28 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $172.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.39 and a beta of 3.25.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on CAVA Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

