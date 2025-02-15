Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Makes New $595,000 Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Autoliv by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. HSBC lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.