Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 1,064 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,297,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 380,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,983.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 163,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,253.65. This trade represents a 92.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $107,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,279 shares in the company, valued at $827,039.68. This represents a 11.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $596,502. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.42 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

