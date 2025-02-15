Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 13,683 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 575,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

