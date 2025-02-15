Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 885 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $136.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.