Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,197 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 60,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

