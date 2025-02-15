Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 984.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after buying an additional 197,853 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 392.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after buying an additional 146,692 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 40.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,630,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Wingstop by 20.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 41,244.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares during the period.

Wingstop stock opened at $304.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.80. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.45 and a 1-year high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Wingstop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WING. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $468.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.72.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

