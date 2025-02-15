Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,844,000 after acquiring an additional 257,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,366,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,280,000 after purchasing an additional 123,282 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 670,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,629,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.44. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

