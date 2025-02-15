Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 2,157 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 40.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

RTO stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Profile



Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

