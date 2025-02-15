Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 2,641 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 162,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

NYSE INN opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $707.44 million, a P/E ratio of 652.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

About Summit Hotel Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

