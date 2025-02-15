Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 3,964 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Elme Communities worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELME. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 466.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 654,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 538,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,160,000 after acquiring an additional 171,486 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 57,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -115.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -479.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELME shares. Truist Financial raised Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Elme Communities in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

