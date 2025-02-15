Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 4,790 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rayonier by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,279,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,715,000 after buying an additional 104,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Rayonier by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,352,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,890,000 after buying an additional 695,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,441,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,579,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rayonier by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,034,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,278,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 249,173 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYN. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Rayonier declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

