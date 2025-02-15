Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $67.16.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

