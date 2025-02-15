Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 7,132 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in New Gold by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,003 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,745,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 945,453 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NGD opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.50 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on New Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

