Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 731 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHCT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CHCT opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.02 million, a PE ratio of -221.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2,066.67%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.