Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Gates Industrial by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 35.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gates Industrial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.37. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

