Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

