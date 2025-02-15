Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 181,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 27,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock worth $11,368,639. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

