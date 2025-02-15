TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1,894.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,288,000 after buying an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TFI International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in TFI International by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $129.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.47. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.85.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

