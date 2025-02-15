TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1,894.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,288,000 after buying an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TFI International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in TFI International by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TFI International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $129.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.47. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on TFI International
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.