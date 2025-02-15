The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.77.

Several research firms have commented on TTD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.22. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $2,245,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

