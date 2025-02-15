Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Titan International worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 43.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Titan International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Titan International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $559.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 1.82.

About Titan International

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.