Top Financial Stocks To Research – February 13th

Robinhood Markets, Coinbase Global, JPMorgan Chase & Co., ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Vertiv, Palo Alto Networks, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares in companies within the financial sector, such as banks, investment firms, insurance companies, and other financial institutions. These stocks represent ownership in these companies and their performance is often influenced by the overall health of the financial industry and economic conditions. Investors often consider financial stocks as a way to gain exposure to this sector of the economy and potentially benefit from its growth and stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $6.60 on Thursday, hitting $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,768,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,798,133. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $13.63 on Thursday, hitting $288.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,015,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,989. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.69. 3,810,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,306,048. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $278.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $27.42. 33,952,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,483,055. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,812,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204,226. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.11.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,837,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,266. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $207.24.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,224,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,022,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

