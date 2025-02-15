Trade Desk’s (TTD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.89% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.22. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 over the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Trade Desk by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

