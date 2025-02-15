Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stock Position Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tri-Continental by 3,203.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 232,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225,264 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 69.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 161,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 74.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 3.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth about $7,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $34.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.