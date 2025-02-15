Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trade Desk from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Trade Desk stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $115.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

