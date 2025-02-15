TSE:IFC FY2026 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $16.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.40. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$300.00 to C$324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$284.00 to C$301.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$295.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$292.90.

Shares of IFC opened at C$288.21 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$216.62 and a 12 month high of C$294.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$262.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$266.73, for a total transaction of C$120,028.50. Also, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total transaction of C$1,722,738.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $3,957,892. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

