UBS Group Cuts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $37.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

