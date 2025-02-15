Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 255,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.31.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

