Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UPST. BTIG Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $96.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. Analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $37,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,710.99. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 18,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,299,978.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,712,204.68. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,201 shares of company stock worth $17,003,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 125.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

