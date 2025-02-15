Upstart’s (UPST) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UPST. B. Riley raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Upstart Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $102,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,896.08. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $305,261.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,661.02. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,201 shares of company stock worth $17,003,724. 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

