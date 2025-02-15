Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UROY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Uranium Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. Uranium Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $295.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Uranium Royalty by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

