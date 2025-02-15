Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,990,669.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,286 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,110,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $381.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.47.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

