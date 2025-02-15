Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,758,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.60 and a 1 year high of $561.86. The stock has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $549.85 and its 200-day moving average is $532.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

