Veracity Capital LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,898.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,836,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55,859,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $138.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

