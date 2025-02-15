Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.50 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.50. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

VPG opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.41. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,238.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 331,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 271,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 683.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 306,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 267,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,142,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

