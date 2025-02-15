What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for AMKR FY2025 Earnings?

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Amkor Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Melius cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 46.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 215,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

