What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for CMCO Q4 Earnings?

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.51%.
CMCO opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $585.99 million, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,612,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 184,615 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,003,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 782,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after buying an additional 83,610 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after buying an additional 398,826 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,253.78. This represents a 83.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.
