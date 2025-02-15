What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for Genasys Q2 Earnings?

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Genasys in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Genasys had a negative net margin of 132.16% and a negative return on equity of 104.49%.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genasys from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNSS

Genasys Stock Performance

GNSS opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. Genasys has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $151.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at $17,406,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Genasys by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 272,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 194,669 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genasys by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 467,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 87,883 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genasys news, Director William H. Dodd purchased 16,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $43,266.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $156,771.35. This trade represents a 38.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.