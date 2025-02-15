What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Powerfleet Q1 Earnings?

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Powerfleet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Powerfleet’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Powerfleet stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Powerfleet has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

In other Powerfleet news, insider Catherine J. Lewis sold 82,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $578,170.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,782.10. The trade was a 25.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,589,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,776,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

