What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for LOGI Q1 Earnings?

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Logitech International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOGI

Logitech International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $105.06 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,426,000 after buying an additional 1,967,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,315.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,445,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,493 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,872,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 700.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 748,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.