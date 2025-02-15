What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Stratasys Q2 Earnings?

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Stratasys in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SSYS. StockNews.com cut shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Stratasys Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.49 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Stratasys’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 110,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $2,165,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $5,376,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

