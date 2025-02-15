Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires 197 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1,515.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 51.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $156.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.24. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.38 and a 12 month high of $236.60.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $78,697.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,480.56. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

