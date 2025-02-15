Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys New Stake in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnera Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MAGN stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.67. Magnera Corp has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magnera ( NYSE:MAGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Magnera

In other Magnera news, CEO Curt Begle bought 23,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $501,408.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,311.28. This represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Magnera Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

