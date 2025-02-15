Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Cuts Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Macy’s by 937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 619.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

