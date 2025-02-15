Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $31,000 Position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,875,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,658,786. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on APLD shares. Compass Point began coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of APLD stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 4.77. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.