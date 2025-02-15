Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $38,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Loews were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Loews by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Loews by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Loews by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares in the company, valued at $132,276,910.85. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,055,627 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L opened at $82.95 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $72.91 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.95.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.32%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.