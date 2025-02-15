Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Increases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 123.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in News were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of News by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

News Stock Up 1.6 %

News stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.38. News Co. has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

