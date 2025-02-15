Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New $29,000 Investment in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 857 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,109,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after acquiring an additional 161,001 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 290,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 75,594 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $634.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.84. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $38.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 18.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 56.03%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

